Emergency Department at Wright Memorial receives high marks

The emergency department staff at Wright Memorial Hospital received a mark of excellence in patient satisfaction for 2016 from HealthStream, the national peer database for patients’ perception of overall satisfaction of care.

In the first quarter, they ranked in the top 98th percentile for Overall Satisfaction, in the second quarter, they ranked in 78th percentile, in the 3rd quarter, the scores rose into the 99th percentile, and 4th quarter scores reached the 98th percentile. HealthStream is a CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) approved vendor for the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) surveys and conducts this survey on behalf of Saint Luke’s Health System. Patients are asked to rate their overall satisfactions based solely on a rating from 0-10.

“These scores show the dedication and hard work our staff have been displaying on a daily basis,” said Arlene Ranes, manager, Emergency Department. “Customer satisfaction is something we take very seriously, and we’ll continue to take steps to ensure we are giving the best care possible.”

The intent of the HCAHPS initiative is to provide a standardized survey instrument and data collection methodology for measuring patients’ perspectives on hospital care. Health care facilities across the nation are scored quarterly in several different categories. This information is then used to help hospitals identify areas that need improvement, as well as areas that are operating at or above national standards.

