Mendy Loja named Wright Memorial Hospital 2021 Employee of the Year

Wright Memorial Hospital recently announced its 2021 Employee of the Year. Mendy Loja, a medical laboratory scientist coordinator at Wright Memorial Hospital, was presented with the award at a ceremony held in her honor on March 31. The other finalists for the award were 2021 Employee of the Quarter recipients Maryke Willis, Kari Smith, and Kristi Millhouse.

Loja has worked in the lab with Wright Memorial Hospital for over six and a half years. In her nomination form, co-workers mentioned that “Mendy is always willing to jump in and cover any shift needed at a moment’s notice. She is a great resource and excellent at troubleshooting. She learns fast, oversees many important tasks, and has great critical thinking skills. She practices patience when teaching other staff about new processes and approaches patients, co-workers, and physicians alike with knowledge and kindness. She is a true asset to the Wright Memorial family.”

Loja, originally from the Philippians, relocated to the Trenton area after accepting a lab position with WMH. She is married to Alfred, who also works for WMH as a cook in Nutrition Services. Loja enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling whenever she has the chance and is very active in her church.

In recognition of the award, Loja’s name will be engraved on a permanent plaque displayed within the hospital along with her photo, and she will receive a recognition plaque, a parking space of her choice for a year, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

