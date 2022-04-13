Obituary: William S. Draper

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

William S. Draper, a 93-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 3:09 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Draper is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home.

William S. Draper was born December 17, 1928, in Mansfield, MO to William Fredrick and Faye (Rockwell) Draper. On July 31, 1947, he was united in marriage to Janetta Newsom. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2003. They lived most of their married lives in Laredo, Brimson, and Trenton, other than 25 years in Chicago, IL, where he was in construction.

Surviving relatives include his children; Sharon Kay Veatch of Independence, Debbie Diane Griffin and husband Frank of Trenton, Alice Faye Albers and husband Jack of Trenton, Donna Marie Scheib and husband Alvie of Galt, MO, Virginia Lee Draper of Trenton, and Robert Douglas Draper and wife Lorraine of Trenton, sisters Jeneva Joy McCanon of Sedalia, MO, June Stubblefield of Kansas City, MO, Doris Faye McGowan and husband Jim of Trenton, and Bobby Lynn King and husband Danny of Independence, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sons William Eugene Draper and John Draper, sisters Lois Maxine Lester and Lanore Love, and brothers Oscar Dale Draper and Jerry Lee Draper.