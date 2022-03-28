Wright Memorial Hospital to move COVID-19 testing site to Physicians’ Group parking lot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital is moving its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to a new location, the Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group parking lot. The current site at the Green Hills Medical Clinic will close on March 31, at 9 a.m. The new location in the Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group parking lot will open on April 1, at 8 a.m.

As patients enter the Wright Memorial Hospital parking lot off Iowa Boulevard, four parking spaces are located on the far north side of the Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group clinic entrance. Those spaces will have a sign in front of them with a number assigned, 1-4. Patients are asked to stay in their car and wait for a Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group staff member to come out to perform the nasal swab.

The testing hours will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and obtain an order from a health care provider before arriving at the testing site. An appointment is required.

