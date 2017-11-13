Audio: Missouri farms join research project to boost production, protect the environment

Six Missouri farms have joined a research project aimed at bringing more benefits to farmers and the environment.

Darrick Steen represents both the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and the state’s Corn Merchandising Council. He says the Show-Me state famers in the project will concentrate on the use of cover crops, which are planted during the off season. Steen notes they’re doing so for two specific reasons.

Steen says cover crops help to keep erosion in check. The research project, which includes 100 farms in 10 Midwest states, is known as the Soil Health Partnership.

