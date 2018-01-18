Approximately 140 sign up for Green Hills Wellness Challenge

About 140 individuals signed up for this year’s Green Hills Wellness Challenge.

Participants weighed in at the Grundy County Health Department and the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton Friday and Tuesday. Weigh-ins were delayed due to the health department and the Ketcham Center being closed for inclement weather Thursday and in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day Monday.

Health Educator Abby Oberman reports two individuals weighed in only for the maintenance prize. She says the winner of the maintenance prize should be announced later this week.

The Green Hills Wellness Challenge runs for 12 weeks and ends April 6.

