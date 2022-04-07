Trenton Park Board members talk slow-pitch softball, but no action taken due to lack of a quorum

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board did not have a quorum at its meeting on April 6th. The three members present heard from Matt Foster, who was a spokesperson for slow pitch softball.

Foster said it was difficult to find fields available in Trenton to hold a benefit or tournament due to half fences on fields. He explained it was difficult to play with just one field.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford reported the city has agreements with North Central Missouri College, Trenton High School, and the Green Hills Recreation Association for field use. Mesh fences are used on Johnson and Griffin fields for the summer GHRA league, and metal fences are used for the college and high school. When the college is done with its season, the metal fences will be taken down, and more temporary fences will be put up.

Crawford said the metal fences are not easily put up and taken down. Foster said some people involved with slow-pitch softball could help with taking down the fences and putting them up.

Foster commented Johnson Field is almost always available. Crawford noted Griffin Field should be available in June, July, and August.

Foster reported slow pitch softball was looking at holding tournaments on Saturdays in the summer. He said quite a bit of money could be raised.

Due to the lack of a quorum, no votes were taken, and no closed session was held. No other business was discussed.

Park Board members attending, other than Crawford, were Andy Cox and John Hamilton. Park Superintendent David Shockley, Mayor Linda Crooks, and City Council Liaison Marvin Humphreys also attended.

