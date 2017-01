The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will forgo a formal vote for its three openings for the April 4 election.

Only three candidates filed for the openings and are incumbents Rick Ellsworth, Larry Pollard, and Karla Meinke.

They will be sworn into their three-year terms in April.

A $5.8 million no-tax increase bond issue for Princeton R-5 will still be on the election ballot.

