Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center adopt “No Visitor” policy for patient safety

Saint Luke’s top priority is to care for patients, staff, and community, and to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible. With the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital have revised visitor guidelines to “Level 5 No Visitors” effective Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 7:00 a.m.

No visitors will be allowed in the hospital, Emergency Departments, clinics, or maternity units. Limited exceptions allow visitation if patients are under the age of 18 or cognitively impaired and, in some instances if the patient is disabled or the care team determines family assistance is required.

In the Hedrick Medical Center Labor & Delivery department, once the patient is in labor she may have one designated support person, who may not leave and re-enter unless pre-approved.

For more specific information please see their website to review Saint Luke’s Visitor Guidelines.

