Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center COVID-19 testing tops 3,200

Local News August 10, 2020 KTTN News
Coronavirus News Graphic

Over 200 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the past week at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Collectively, the new total is 3,234 tests, however, results are not provided by the hospitals. Reports are made public by the county health departments

Wright Memorial has tested 1,045 including 711 from Grundy County, 166 from Mercer County, 24 from Livingston County, and 144 from other counties.

Hedrick Medical Center has tested 2,189, which includes 1,367 Livingston County residents, 244 from Grundy County, 52 from Mercer County, and 526 from other counties.

