One business in Trenton fails alcohol compliance check

The Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force conducted alcohol retail outlet compliance checks in Trenton on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.

The Police Department is reporting that one local business sold an alcoholic beverage to the underage person. At this time, charges are pending and no further information can be released.

The Task Force provides the underage person, funds to purchase, and pays for all police officers overtime to work the investigations. The underage person attempted to buy alcoholic beverages from approximately twelve retail establishments and bars in Trenton. The Police Department and the Task Force have conducted compliance checks for the last several years in order to eliminate mistakes by employees and identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.

Due to current guidelines, no in-person training is being offered, however, businesses that would like to provide training for their employees can find it online on the St. Joseph Police Department website.

Authorities will continue to follow up with additional training opportunities for the businesses and employees on legal requirements and compliance.

