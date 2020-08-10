Trenton Economic Development Committee to meet on Tuesday

Reports are scheduled for a meeting Tuesday night, August 11, 2020, of the Economic Development Committee to the Trenton City Council. The 6 o’clock meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall, and will also be available via the zoom web application.

The committee expects to hear from Micah Lanes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance and from Megan Taul of Main Street Trenton.

An update is to be provided on the earth-moving work for the new Orscheln’s Farm and Home store to be built at 28th street and Highway 65. Discussion also is slated on upcoming community activities.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares