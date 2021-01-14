Winter weather to impact travel; High winds and snow could cause whiteout conditions

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A winter storm with accumulating snow and high winds will make driving hazardous starting around midnight and continuing most of the day on Friday, affecting both morning and evening commutes. Forecast snow totals vary with the possibility of blizzard conditions in the northwestern part of the state with the combination of snow and high winds. North to northwest wind gusts, up to 40 mph, are also possible. Plan travel accordingly and leave work early if possible, to avoid being on the road during periods of high traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution on snowy roads and avoid areas where blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions. Travel on I-29 north to the Iowa border could be extremely hazardous during these periods. Wind gust up to 40 mph are forecast with the storm and accumulation totals range from 4 inches in the north to 3 inches along the I-70 corridor. Snow is expected to fall most of the day and will have an impact on travel, especially during the afternoon.

“With wind gusts up to 40 mph across much of the state Thursday and Friday, drivers should use extra caution in high profile cars and trucks,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety, and operations officer. “Please consider delaying travel if possible until after the storm.”

MoDOT crews will be working around the clock to get the roads to mostly clear within a few hours after the weather stops. You can keep informed of road conditions on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org. The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

