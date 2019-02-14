Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of northern Missouri for Friday, February 15, 2019

A quick moving disturbance will bring a chance for light snow with periods of moderate snow beginning Friday morning and continuing through late Friday night.

A period of mixed precipitation will be possible Friday morning for portions of east central-Kansas, west, and central Missouri before changing over to all snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH TO MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected and lighter snow accumulations with a light glaze of ice possible in west-central Missouri

The watch area encompasses portions of central, north central, northwest and west-central Missouri. Plan on slippery road conditions with the hazardous conditions possibly impacting the evening commute.

Counties included in the watch area include:

Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline, and Worth counties.