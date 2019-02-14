Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of northern Missouri for Friday, February 15, 2019

Local News February 14, 2019February 14, 2019 KTTN News
Winter Weather Advisory

A quick moving disturbance will bring a chance for light snow with periods of moderate snow beginning Friday morning and continuing through late Friday night.

A period of mixed precipitation will be possible Friday morning for portions of east central-Kansas, west, and central Missouri before changing over to all snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH TO MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected and lighter snow accumulations with a light glaze of ice possible in west-central Missouri

The watch area encompasses portions of central, north central, northwest and west-central Missouri. Plan on slippery road conditions with the hazardous conditions possibly impacting the evening commute.

Counties included in the watch area include:

Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline, and Worth counties.

Winter Weather Advisory outline for February 15, 2019
Winter Weather Advisory outline for February 15, 2019

 

 

National Weather Service Friday, February 15, 2019 snow totals
National Weather Service – Friday, February 15, 2019, snow totals

 

