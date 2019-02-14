Grundy County Storm Spotter training rescheduled for March 4th

The Storm Spotter Training for Grundy County postponed last week due to inclement weather has been rescheduled.

Grundy County Emergency Management will now host the training in the third-floor courtroom of the courthouse in Trenton the evening of March 4th at 6 o’clock.

Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says a representative from National Weather Service will provide the storm spotter training. The class will teach attendees how to identify and report storms as well as how to stay safe while reporting storms.

Briggs notes the training is open to the public, and reservations are not required.