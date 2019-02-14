Audio: Missouri Department of Revenue blasted at House Oversight Committee hearing

The Missouri Department of Revenue says state tax refunds are about 80-dollars lower than a year ago, in part because of a longstanding inaccurate calculation at DOR involving the federal tax deduction.

Revenue Director Joel Walters testified Wednesday before a House oversight committee in Jefferson City, saying some taxpayers will have to pay because they didn’t change their withholdings.

Committee chairman Robert Ross is upset, telling Walters that constituents “will lose their minds over this”

Ross tells Missourinet he’s most upset at what he calls a lack of communication from DOR. Walters tells lawmakers the department issued a September press release. That press release was titled “Missouri Department of Revenue Updating the State’s Tax Tables.” Ross and other lawmakers say they should have been notified about the issue.