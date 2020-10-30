White House report ranks Missouri 18th in new COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report ranks Missouri 18th for its rate of new COVID-19 cases. The report, dated October 25, says 87% of all Missouri counties have moderate to high levels of community transmission. St. Louis County, Jackson County, and St. Charles County leads the state in the new case count.

Recommendations include mask-wearing, having cities restrict small and large social gatherings, physical distancing, and handwashing.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. About 1,446 people are in a Missouri hospital being treated for the virus.

The state’s overall COVID-19 count comes to 174,632 cases recorded since March and 2,870 deaths.

The state has more than 22,000 hospital beds and about 11,000 of those are being used. Northwest Missouri’s remaining hospital bed capacity is at 35%. Kansas City is not far behind. It has about 40% of its hospital bed capacity remaining.

To view the report, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, click here.

