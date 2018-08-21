Wesley Helton graduates basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Wesley S. Helton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Helton is the son of Allison and Kevin Helton of Wheeling, Mo. He is also the brother of Lance Helton. The airman graduated from Brookfield R3 High School, Brookfield, Mo., and earned an associate degree in 2017 from Missouri Welding Institute, Nevada, Mo.

