Schools starting classes Tuesday and Wednesday

Back To School, Are You Ready?

Classes begin today in two additional area school districts.

The first day of classes begins at Trenton R-9 Schools as well as the Laredo R-7 Elementary School.

The Spickard R-2 School District, which begins classes Wednesday, reminds students and patrons of an open house tonight from 5:30 to 7 o’clock. Food will be served this evening at the Spickard Elementary School.

Other districts that begin the school year Wednesday include from this area Princeton, Newtown Harris, Linn County R-1 of Purdin, Pleasant View R-6, Gilman City, and Gallatin.

