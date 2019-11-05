Volunteers needed for Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for its Holiday Parade.

The parade will be in Downtown Chillicothe on the morning of November 23rd at 10 o’clock. Volunteers are needed at various locations from 8:30 to 11 o’clock.

A spokesperson for the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade says individuals interested in volunteering should contact the Chamber at 660-646-4050, and someone will either add their names to the volunteer list or send a link to the online registration.

