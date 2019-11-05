Trenton Police Department arrest four on alleged burglary and motor vehicle theft

The Trenton Police Department reports four people have been taken into custody on suspicion of theft and burglary following an investigation of suspicious activities on Monday.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Jonathan Leroy Davis of Trenton, 28-year-old Brandon Tyler May of Coffey, 25-year-old Connie Lyn McCollum of Laclede, and 42-year-old Christy Lynn Russell of Trenton have each been charged with the felonies of second-degree burglary, stealing, motor vehicle, and stealing–$750 or more.

The bond for each is $35,000 corporate surety or 10%, and they are each scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court November 12th.

Officers contacted two individuals on Monday morning due to suspicious activities, and they were detained after further investigation. Two others were arrested based on interviews and gathering of evidence.

A search warrant was served at a northern residence in Trenton, which resulted in the recovery of alleged stolen property that helped solve several crimes in Trenton and rural Grundy County.

Court documents accuse Davis, May, McCollum, and Russell of acting in concert with each other in knowingly entering and remaining unlawfully in an inhabitable structure at 516 West 13th Street owned and/or possessed by a confidential victim for the purpose of committing stealing therein, appropriating an Arctic Cat 4 by 4 four-wheeler, a motor vehicle, without the consent of the confidential victim, and appropriating a trailer with a value of at least $750 owned by the confidential victim.

The Trenton Police Department reports additional charges are pending after the review of additional information gathered during the investigation.

