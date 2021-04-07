“Human trafficking cannot and will not be tolerated in the state of Missouri. Unfortunately, traffickers often use the legitimate massage industry as a façade to facilitate trafficking across the state. The good news is, I’m fighting back. Through my groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind Hope Initiative, the Attorney General’s Office has already shut down 37 illicit massage businesses, and today filed suit to shut down four more,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “With the filing of these civil lawsuits, we’re continuing into Phase 2 of the Hope Initiative, and my office will continue to collaborate with law enforcement across the state on criminal investigations. With these filings, we’re sending a clear message to traffickers: you are not welcome in the state of Missouri and you will not be able to hide with impunity any longer – we are coming for you.”

The Lawsuits

Four civil lawsuits, which were filed on Monday, were announced in Tuesday’s press conference. The suits we filed against A Little Massage in Laclede County, Blue Lotus Asian Massage in Cole County, Shangri-La Massage in Jackson County, and Ella’s Asian Massage in Clay County. The aim of the suits is to obtain injunctions and shut the location down.

Through the Hope Initiative, the Attorney General’s Office attempted to contact the landlord for each of the illicit massage businesses to facilitate eviction, and either received no response or the landlord was unhelpful or unwilling to address the issue.

The lawsuits allege that each of the illicit massage businesses violated public nuisance statutes and advertised on websites like SkipTheGames, RubMaps, HarlotHub, RubRatings, BackPage, and several others, which are used to solicit prostitution. In the Blue Lotus Asian Massage and Ella’s Asian Massage lawsuits, reviews from different message boards were included that describe sex acts performed on the premises. Additionally, each illicit massage business advertised that they were open late and several had curtains covering the front windows, both hallmarks of illicit massage businesses.

The petition in A Little Massage suit can be found here.

The petition in the Blue Lotus Asian Massage suit can be found here.

The petition in the Shangri-La Massage suit can be found here.



The petition in Ella’s Asian Massage suit can be found here.

The Hope Initiative

The Hope Initiative was launched by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in October of 2020, with an aim to crack down on illicit massage businesses operating in Missouri. Attorney General Schmitt has repeatedly stated that the goal of his office is to make Missouri the most inhospitable state for human trafficking in the union, and the Hope Initiative is another tool the Office is using to accomplish that goal. Additionally, the structure and successes of the Hope Initiative have caught the eye of other state attorneys general and law enforcement, making the Hope Initiative a national model.

Since launch, the Hope Initiative: