Veteran events in Trenton during August

Veterans benefit opportunities in Trenton are during the first week of August.

The veterans’ service officer will be at the VFW Post home in Trenton on Monday, August 1st from 9 o’clock until 2 o’clock. The KC Vet Center will be present from noon to 2 o’clock next Monday for a group session focused on post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment to civilian life. The group meeting will be scheduled on the first Monday of each month.

On Friday, August 5th, the veterans’ service officer will again be at the Trenton VFW Post home from 9 o’clock until 2 o’clock.

The officer assists with VA paperwork and answers questions. Individuals attending are to take a copy of their DD 214 and all VA paperwork.