The Trenton VA Shuttle is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The shuttle is the transportation service that takes veterans to medical appointments. Spokesperson Wayne Kleinschmidt says the shuttle plans to reopen on January 13th.

Kleinschmidt is asking veterans who have appointments at the VA to call and ask to be seen through VA Community Care.

Questions should be directed to Kleinschmidt at 660-359-2078.

