Wright Memorial Hospital employee, Darrin Moulin, first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Wright Memorial Hospital reports the first administration of the COVID-19 vaccine was Monday to a healthcare worker.

Darrin Moulin is a registered nurse in the emergency department and received the first COVID-19 vaccination at Wright Memorial in Trenton. Staff have been preparing for the day and employees were described by a spokesman as “eager to get in line”.

The first batch of vaccines received from the state of Missouri will go to front-line workers, protecting caregivers so they can continue to care for the patients.

In a statement, Moulin said he took the vaccine because he’s ready for things to get back to normal, and the vaccine should help get there faster.”

Photo courtesy Wright Memorial Hospital social media

