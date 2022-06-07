USDA says Missouri crops on normal pace

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Brownfield Network) – Missouri’s planting and crop progress are mostly steady with the average.

USDA says 95 percent of the state’s corn crop is planted. Corn emergence is still slightly behind at 86 percent.

Sixty-one percent of Missouri’s soybean crop is planted, steady with the average.

Missouri cotton planting is nearly 10 percent ahead of normal at 96 percent done. Cotton squaring has begun.

Rice planting is 96 percent complete, slightly ahead of average.

Missouri’s winter wheat harvest has begun with 94 percent of the crop rated mostly fair or better, slightly down from last week.

Pasture conditions in the state improved from last week and are nearly all fair or better; 63 percent rated good, and 10 percent rated excellent. Ground conditions were slightly dryer than last week; topsoil moisture is 74 percent adequate and 24 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture is 84 percent adequate and 13 percent surplus.

(Photo courtesy University of Missouri Extension)