United States Senator calls for federal investigation into billing at Putnam County Memorial Hospital

United States Senator Claire McCaskill has called for a federal investigation of questionable billing practices at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

McCaskill wrote a letter requesting the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services examine billing that occurred when management company Hospital Partners used the hospital as a pass-through for millions of claims for out-of-state laboratory services.

A news release from McCaskill’s office reports Putnam County Memorial Hospital entered into a contract with Hospital Partners in 2016. The hospital has seen a large jump in questionable revenues from laboratory services for individuals who are not actually hospital patients as well as 33 out-of-state phlebotomists added to its payroll, insurance companies refusing to pay hospital claims for fear they are fraudulent, and potential violations of the federal anti-kickback statute.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says she appreciates McCaskill bringing Congressional scrutiny to the national problem the audit uncovered last Summer. Galloway notes it has become clear that the billing schemes extend beyond Putnam County Memorial Hospital and impact health care costs for everyone.

Galloway adds that she will get to the bottom of the matter to protect Missouri taxpayers, and her office will work with McCaskill and others in federal government to aid their investigation.

