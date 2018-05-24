August 2018 marks start of classes at God’s Promise School Christian Academy in Trenton

The Christian school to open in Trenton next school year has announced its location with classes to begin in August of 2018.

Administrator Socha Osborn reports God’s Promise School Christian Academy will hold classes at Wesley United Methodist Church starting in August, however, an exact start date has not yet been determined.

Osborn says that the school will provide childcare and serve students through fifth grade with approximately six to ten students taught in each grade. The school will operate weekdays from about 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Office hours will be from 7:15 am to 5:15 in the afternoon Monday through Friday, all year long.

The school will be funded through tuition fees and fundraisers and adds that a board meeting will be held June 15th to discuss the hiring process, tuition, and curriculum.

“There is no district or limit to which students we serve,” says Osborn on the organizations Facebook page. “We are open to all surrounding areas. We will be using Bob Jones Curriculum. Nondenominational Bible lessons will be taught to all ages, sign language and Spanish will be incorporated in all age groups.”

Look for the organization in the near future to announce an open enrollment date. Anyone interested in helping the school should contact Osborn at 660-654-3487. More information on God’s Promise School Christian Academy can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

