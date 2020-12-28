Unemployment rates in northern Missouri continue to improve with many counties below state average

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Grundy County’s unemployment rate for November is down when compared to October and November of 2019. The Missouri Division of Employment Security report shows Grundy County’s current rate is two point six percent, based on 114 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,359.

This past October, Grundy County’s rate was three point three percent with 148 out of work. And November of 2019 saw the Grundy County rate of three-point seven percent with 165 unemployed then.

The Missouri unemployment rate for November is 3.9%. Only Carroll County, at 5.2% is above the state average.

Other counties have jobless rates lower than the state average including Linn at 3.7%, Sullivan at 3.5%, Caldwell, Clinton, and Adair each are at 3.4%.

Those counties with November unemployment rates between three and two percent include Daviess at 2.9%, DeKalb at 2.8%, Harrison and Chariton counties at 2.7%, Livingston, Grundy, and Worth counties at 2.6%, Putnam at 2.5%, Gentry at 2.4%, and Mercer County at 2.3%.

