Audio: Residents can expect wintry weather in the north, rain and possible flooding in southern Missouri

Many parts of Missouri are expected to see a wintry mix Tuesday morning through tomorrow night.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says an area from St. Joseph and Chillicothe to Moberly, Columbia, Jefferson City, Sedalia, and Clinton should see the wintry mix. The NWS says bridges and overpasses will freeze first. The NWS says far northern Missouri towns like Kirksville, Bethany, and Trenton are expected to receive mostly snow.

Much of Missouri could see up to one-and-a-half inches of rain Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service says isolated minor flooding is possible Tuesday evening in Jefferson City, Columbia, Boonville, Sedalia, Clinton, and Nevada.

