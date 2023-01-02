Unemployment rate for all Green Hills counties falls below 3%

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

All of the counties within this northern Missouri area show the latest unemployment rates at three percent or less. The numbers are for November, the latest month available.

The highest in the area is Linn county at 2.9%. The lowest rate is in Livingston County at 1.7%.

The Grundy County November unemployment is two point four percent, which is based on 97 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of just over 4,000. The rate was two and a half percent in October and one year ago, in November 2021, saw Grundy County at three percent.

Rates in other counties are Adair at 2.7%; Caldwell and Sullivan at 2.5%; Mercer and Carroll at 2.3%; Macon and Clinton at 2.2%; Daviess at 2.1%; Putnam, Harrison, DeKalb, and Worth at two percent. Other counties are Gentry County at 1.9% and Chariton at 1.8%.

The statewide unemployment rate stands at two point four percent for November, which is the same as in October.

Related