Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend.

A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department.

A Kansas City, Kansas resident was arrested late Friday night in Ray County. 41-year-old Derek Rudroff was accused of felony counts of tampering, possession of methamphetamine, and leaving the scene of a crash. Rudroff also was accused of possession of stolen plates, no valid operator’s license, speeding, and operating without two lighted headlamps. There also were six misdemeanor warrants from the Lee’s Summit Police Department. Rudroff was taken to the Ray County Jail.

