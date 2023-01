WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people, including two teenage girls, received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when a vehicle struck a deer last night ten miles north of Macon.

Each were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital.

The driver was listed as 30-year-old Callie Watkins of Clarence. Her passengers were juveniles a 14-year-old from Macon and a 16-year-old from Clarence.

The sport utility vehicle received extensive damage in the 8 pm wreck Sunday night on Route AX.

