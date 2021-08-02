Two teenage girls from Winston hurt when ATV hits barbed wire fence

Two teenage girls from Winston were injured late Sunday afternoon when an ATV went off a lettered route and collided with a barb wire fence three miles north of Winston.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the driver, Hannah Hullinger, and a passenger, Teagan Caldwell, both 18 years old. The teenagers were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The westbound all-terrain vehicle swerved, the driver over-corrected, and the machine went off the south side of Daviess County Route KK, where it hit the barbed wire.

The accident report shows neither girl was using safety equipment.

