Two from Marceline face judge in Linn County

Two Marceline residents who face multiple drug-related charges in Linn County were arraigned Thursday in court.

Online court information shows 39-year-old Briana Jean Jefferson and 41-year-old Rodney Kiel have both been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance as well as two counts of misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Kiel was also charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon—possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance with bond set at $50,000 cash only. Jefferson’s bond was set at $25,000 cash, surety, or 10% cash.

Online court information says both are scheduled to appear for a counsel status hearing June 28th

