Jameson man to appear in Daviess County court on endangering a child and DWI

A Jameson man is to appear three weeks from now in Daviess County Circuit Court on charges stemming from an accident in March that a trooper said seriously injured the man’s son.

Twenty-nine-year-old Andrew Adkison Thursday waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division and faces a charge of felony endangering the welfare of a child, causing serious physical injury. A court accuses Adkison of felony driving while intoxicated.

During the court appearance, Associate Circuit Court Judge Daren Adkins continued bond at $25,000 with a ten percent deposit allowed, along with various stipulations imposed upon release from custody. Adkison was bound over for arraignment July 11th in the Division One of Circuit Court in Gallatin.

Adkison was arrested by the Highway Patrol after a March 24th traffic accident on Route P two miles east of Jameson when the pickup he was driving went off the road and overturned. The report said four-year-old Raylan Adkison was taken then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.