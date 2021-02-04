Two from Iowa injured in crash on I-35

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Iowa residents sustained minor injuries after a car began sliding on snow and ran off the road on Interstate 35 at Bethany Thursday morning, February 4th.

The Highway Patrol reports driver 19-year-old Trent Simon of Centerville, Iowa, and passenger 25-year-old Kevin Martinez of Des Moines, Iowa were transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The car traveled north on I-35 before allegedly attempting to avoid colliding with another vehicle, went off the east side of the road at mile marker 92, and struck a guard rail end. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels on the east shoulder.

Extensive damage was reported to the car. The Patrol notes the driver and passenger wore seat belts.

The Bethany Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

