Big rig slides off road north of Cameron injuring two

The Highway Patrol reports two North Carolina men sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner slid and ran off the road one mile north of Cameron Thursday morning, February 4th.

The driver, 31-year-old Adam Altayeb Mohamed of Durham, North Carolina, and passenger, 29-year-old Sudan Hamdan Gamar of High Point, North Carolina, were transported by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The truck traveled north on Interstate 35 before going off the east side of the road at mile marker 55.6 and striking an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels blocking the northbound lanes of I-35.

Moderate damage was reported for the truck and the Patrol notes the driver wore a seat belt, but the passenger did not.

The Cameron Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene of the crash.

