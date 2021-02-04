Grundy County reports 3 COVID-19 related deaths; 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grundy and Harrison counties combined

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports three additional COVID-19-related deaths, which brings the total to 39. Five more cases were added for a total of 1,032. Seven hundred ninety-six cases have been confirmed. Active cases increased by one to 36.

COVID-19 cases have increased by six in Harrison County, while active cases decreased by six. The health department reported the night of February 3rd 989 cases and 51 active cases. Eight hundred thirty-six cases have been confirmed. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

