Two Aldermen at Large and the mayor were sworn in at the Galt Board of Aldermen meeting on May 17th.

Jason Grindstaff and Sierra Fletchall will each serve a two-year term as Alderman at Large. Jessica Gannon will serve a two-year term as mayor. They were all reelected to their positions.

Galt City Clerk Mercedes Scobee says the engineer for the city’s drinking water update project reported the project is advancing and is on track to start next year.

