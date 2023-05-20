Two teenagers injured in rollover crash south of Braymer

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two teenage boys from Braymer sustained injuries when a pickup truck overturned one mile south of Braymer on Friday afternoon, May 19th.

The 16-year-old driver declined medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The 16-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup traveled south on Southeast Kirkpatrick Road and reportedly slowed down while approaching a railroad crossing. The driver then accelerated rapidly, lost control of the truck, and drove off the east side of the road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, overturned several times, returned to the road, and came to rest on its wheels.

The truck was totaled and all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

