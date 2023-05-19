Trenton R-9 School District announces Teacher of the Year, Vocal Music Instructor, Tyler Busick

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 School District has announced its Teacher of the Year. Trenton High School Vocal Music Instructor Tyler Busick was selected.

THS Principal Chris Hodge says Busick “has a dynamic classroom where students are engaged at a high-level day in and day out.” Hodge added that Busick “provides lessons that are outside the box, and his instruction in vocalization is top-notch.”

Superintendent Daniel Gott reports Busick’s name has been submitted to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as Trenton’s Teacher of the Year and for consideration as the State Teacher of the Year.

Gott explains Trenton’s Teachers of the Quarter are considered for the Teacher of the Year, and each school has four “Teachers of the Quarter” each year. The principal of each building selects one candidate.

The principals write something about their candidate without including the person’s name, and that information is submitted to the Board of Education. The board then selects the Trenton R-9 Teacher of the Year.

