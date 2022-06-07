Truck hits Power Line: Trenton Police Department provides additional details on incident at 10th and Laclede streets

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has provided more information on an incident at 10th and Laclede streets on June 6th in which a truck’s towed unit caught on an electrical line.

Thirty-five-year-old Gale Roy Fountain Junior of Kirksville was the driver of the truck, owned by Arctic Glacier USA Incorporated of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Sergeant Keith Edmonston reports Fountain drove his routine route to deliver ice to a fenced staging area for locally-based electrical contractors. While going to the delivery, the refrigerated trailer towed by the truck caught a low-hanging electrical line.

Fountain reportedly did not immediately feel the collision with the line, but he was able to see a utility pole on the side of the truck being pulled slowly toward the trailer. The power line did not separate from the pole, but it ripped from the residence it was feeding. The line also pulled the junction box from the rear of the residence, causing the line and box to spark heavily due to the line still being live. There were scorch marks on the residence’s siding, and some sparks created small fires in the wooden parts of the residence. However, no major structural damage was reported.

Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler previously reported firefighters used an extinguisher to put out a small fire on the exterior basement door at 1000 Laclede Street.

The conduit and feeder line pole attached to the residence were pulled from the residence, causing damage to the siding as a result of the pole’s fasteners pulling out of the siding.

Heavy damage was reported to the utility pole, which required it to be replaced. Damage to the utility junction box was said to be extensive. No damage was reported to the trailer.

Gibler reported there were no injuries. No citations were issued by the police.