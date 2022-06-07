Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott named as Trenton R-9 School District Superintendent

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district. Trenton Middle School Principal Daniel Gott has accepted the position with a two-year contract. His salary will be $108,936.

The board interviewed four candidates for superintendent. Board President Dorothy Taul says the board believes Gott displays the qualities to lead Trenton R-9 forward. She adds that he has proven himself as an “excellent” teacher and principal who leads by example.

Gott discussed the importance of honesty, transparency, and accountability. He wants to support all staff members and meet all students’ educational needs.

Taul says Gott is an example of Missouri’s Grow Your Own, which is a program that encourages school districts to grow staff members within their system.

The Trenton Board of Education released former Superintendent Mike Stegman from his contract, effective May 18th. Rob Deaver was hired as the interim superintendent on a part-time, as-needed basis on May 20th.