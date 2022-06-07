Grundy County Commission accepts bridge bids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission accepted bids for bridge projects on June 7th.

The bid of $399,250 was accepted from C and C Bridge and Concrete of Pilot Grove for the Southwest 86th Avenue bridge. It was the lowest of the three submitted for that bridge.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports work on the bridge is to be completed by December 31st or 120 days after the start date.

A bid from C and C of $484,544 was also accepted for the bridges on Northeast 30th Street and Northwest 60th Street. It was the only bid submitted for that work.

Work on those two bridges is to be completed by January 23rd or 150 days after the start date.

Bids were opened last week and reviewed by the Howe Company. Shannon Howe with the Howe Company discussed the bids with the Grundy County Commission on June 7th.