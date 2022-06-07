Worth County receives rating of “good” from Missouri State Auditor

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced today that her office has issued a rating of “good” in a regularly scheduled audit of Worth County, located in northwest Missouri. A September 2018 audit of Worth County gave the same rating.

Auditors found that the Prosecuting Attorney’s office does not issue receipt slips for all money received and that the spreadsheets the office send to victims and defendants showing current restitution accounts receivable balances are not always accurate. The Recorder of Deeds has not established proper procedures for receipting and recording money received, and the office also does not perform adequate bank reconciliations and does not prepare a monthly list of liabilities. The audit also found that since the current Sheriff took office in January 2021, a complete and accurate seized property evidence log has not been maintained and a physical inventory of seized property has not been performed.

The audit also found that because electronic data security controls over county computers are not sufficient, county records are not adequately protected and are susceptible to unauthorized access or loss of data. In addition, the county has not developed a records management and retention policy in compliance with state guidelines.

In their responses, county officials said they would implement the audit’s recommendations to address the findings.

A complete copy of the audit report can be found here.