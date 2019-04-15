Trooper Matthew Neely receives award of Valor

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has honored 30 employees for their service, among them, an award of valor has been presented to Trooper Matthew Neely of the highway patrols’ Northwest Missouri troop.

It was reported that on March 19, 2018, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department advised law enforcement of a theft in progress at Ridgeway. Trooper Matthew Neely observed the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 35 and attempted to overtake it. The vehicle exited Interstate 35 and traveled westbound on Route N in Daviess County, then slid through the intersection of Route N and Highway 69 crashing into a utility pole. As Neely arrived, the male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle. The male fled on foot. Neely advised the passenger she was under arrest and to stay with the vehicle before beginning a foot pursuit after the driver.

As Neely chased the driver across an open field, the subject turned, raised a Glock handgun, and fired multiple shots at the trooper. Trooper Neely obtained cover behind a field terrace. When the shooting stopped, he notified Troop H of shots fired and advanced on the subject while issuing commands that he drop the weapon.

The suspect failed to comply and attempted to re-engage the trooper who then fired his Patrol-issued weapon striking the suspect twice, stopping the threat. He and other officers on the scene then provided first aid to the suspect until medical personnel arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.