Trial date postponed for man who shot Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab

A trial has been postponed for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019.

The trial for 40-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin was to start in Livingston County on August 23, but now, the trial has been delayed with a date to be determined.

Griffin appeared for a pre-trial conference on July 1st. His motion for continuance was sustained, and the matter has been reset for October 7th. The prosecutor’s motion for Griffin to have a mental examination was also sustained. The state passed on a motion to compel, which had asked the court to order specific actions to be taken.

Daviess County Prosecuting Attorney Andrea Gibson had filed motions on June 30th to compel to continue the trial date and for a mental exam. Griffin’s attorney, Kyle Fisher, also filed a motion to vacate the August trial date and requested a continuance for more time for review of reports and witnesses.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

A probable cause statement said Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport, and the weapon discharged, striking the officer. Officer Jasmine Diab was hospitalized for her life-threatening injuries before being released. She has not returned to work with the Trenton Police.

