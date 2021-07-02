Hy-Vee stores to Host Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Show Car throughout July

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), will display a No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region throughout the month of July.
The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third. This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the RLL racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.
Event location and start times include:
|Dates
|Event Location
|Friday, July 2
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Crossroads Hy-Vee
1422 Flammang Drive
Waterloo, Iowa
|Friday, July 2
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Logan Hy-Vee
2181 Logan Ave.
Waterloo, Iowa
|Saturday, July 3
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|College Square Hy-Vee
6301 University Ave.
Cedar Falls, Iowa
|Saturday, July 3
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee
1311 4th St., S.W.
Waverly, Iowa
|Sunday, July 4
9-11:30 a.m.
|Decorah Hy-Vee
915 Short St., #107
Decorah, Iowa
|Friday, July 9
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Hy-Vee on Fleur
4605 Fleur Drive
Des Moines, Iowa
|Friday, July 9
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Altoona Hy-Vee
108 8th St., S.W.
Altoona, Iowa
|Saturday, July 10
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Ankeny North Hy-Vee
410 N. Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, Iowa
|Saturday, July 10
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Waukee Hy-Vee
1005 Hickman Road
Waukee, Iowa
|Sunday, July 11
9-11:30 a.m.
|Urbandale Hy-Vee
8701 Douglas Ave.
Urbandale, Iowa
|Sunday, July 11
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Mills Civic Hy-Vee
555 S. 51st St.
West Des Moines, Iowa
|Friday, July 16
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee
1843 Johnson Ave., N.W.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Friday, July 16
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Oakland Road Hy-Vee
3235 Oakland Road N.E.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Saturday, July 17
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Mount Vernon Hy-Vee
4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Saturday, July 17
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Edgewood Hy-Vee
5050 Edgewood Road N.E.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Sunday, July 18
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marion Hy-Vee
3600 Business Highway 151, E.
Marion, Iowa
|Wednesday, July 21
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Davenport Fast and Fresh
3200 E. Kimberly Road
Davenport, Iowa
|Friday, July 23
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Hy-Vee on Hamilton
2827 Hamilton Blvd.
Sioux City, Iowa
|Friday, July 23
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|South Sioux City Hy-Vee
2501 Cornhusker Drive
South Sioux City, Nebraska
|Saturday, July 24
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Superior Hy-Vee
5020 N. 27th St.
Lincoln, Nebraska
|Sunday, July 25
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Le Mars Hy-Vee
1201 12th Ave., S.W.
Le Mars, Iowa
|Friday, July 30
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|Lenexa Hy-Vee
13400 W. 87th St.
Lenexa, Kansas
|Friday, July 30
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|95th Street Hy-Vee
8501 W. 95th St.
Overland Park, Kansas
|Saturday, July 31
8:30-11:30 a.m.
|151st Street Hy-Vee
14955 W. 151 St.
Olathe, Kansas
|Saturday, July 31
12:30-3:30 p.m.
|Ridgeview Hy-Vee
18101 W. 119th St.
Olathe, Kansas