Hy-Vee stores to Host Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Show Car throughout July

Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), will display a No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region throughout the month of July.

The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third. This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the RLL racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.

Event location and start times include:

Dates Event Location Friday, July 2 8:30-11:30 a.m. Crossroads Hy-Vee 1422 Flammang Drive Waterloo, Iowa Friday, July 2 12:30-3:30 p.m. Logan Hy-Vee 2181 Logan Ave. Waterloo, Iowa Saturday, July 3 8:30-11:30 a.m. College Square Hy-Vee 6301 University Ave. Cedar Falls, Iowa Saturday, July 3 12:30-3:30 p.m. Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee 1311 4th St., S.W. Waverly, Iowa Sunday, July 4 9-11:30 a.m. Decorah Hy-Vee 915 Short St., #107 Decorah, Iowa Friday, July 9 8:30-11:30 a.m. Hy-Vee on Fleur 4605 Fleur Drive Des Moines, Iowa Friday, July 9 12:30-3:30 p.m. Altoona Hy-Vee 108 8th St., S.W. Altoona, Iowa Saturday, July 10 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ankeny North Hy-Vee 410 N. Ankeny Blvd. Ankeny, Iowa Saturday, July 10 12:30-3:30 p.m. Waukee Hy-Vee 1005 Hickman Road Waukee, Iowa Sunday, July 11 9-11:30 a.m. Urbandale Hy-Vee 8701 Douglas Ave. Urbandale, Iowa Sunday, July 11 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mills Civic Hy-Vee 555 S. 51st St. West Des Moines, Iowa Friday, July 16 8:30-11:30 a.m. Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee 1843 Johnson Ave., N.W. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Friday, July 16 12:30-3:30 p.m. Oakland Road Hy-Vee 3235 Oakland Road N.E. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Saturday, July 17 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mount Vernon Hy-Vee 4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Saturday, July 17 12:30-3:30 p.m. Edgewood Hy-Vee 5050 Edgewood Road N.E. Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sunday, July 18 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Marion Hy-Vee 3600 Business Highway 151, E. Marion, Iowa Wednesday, July 21 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Davenport Fast and Fresh 3200 E. Kimberly Road Davenport, Iowa Friday, July 23 8:30-11:30 a.m. Hy-Vee on Hamilton 2827 Hamilton Blvd. Sioux City, Iowa Friday, July 23 12:30-3:30 p.m. South Sioux City Hy-Vee 2501 Cornhusker Drive South Sioux City, Nebraska Saturday, July 24 8:30-11:30 a.m. Superior Hy-Vee 5020 N. 27th St. Lincoln, Nebraska Sunday, July 25 12:30-3:30 p.m. Le Mars Hy-Vee 1201 12th Ave., S.W. Le Mars, Iowa Friday, July 30 8:30-11:30 a.m. Lenexa Hy-Vee 13400 W. 87th St. Lenexa, Kansas Friday, July 30 12:30-3:30 p.m. 95th Street Hy-Vee 8501 W. 95th St. Overland Park, Kansas Saturday, July 31 8:30-11:30 a.m. 151st Street Hy-Vee 14955 W. 151 St. Olathe, Kansas Saturday, July 31 12:30-3:30 p.m. Ridgeview Hy-Vee 18101 W. 119th St. Olathe, Kansas

