Hy-Vee stores to Host Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar Show Car throughout July

State News July 2, 2021 KTTN News
Hy-Vee Indy Show Car
Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL), will display a No. 45 Hy-Vee-sponsored Indy show car at select store locations across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region throughout the month of July.

The partnership with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team began in 2020 when Hy-Vee became the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s entry for Race 2 at the Iowa Speedway in 2020 where he finished third. This is the second year that Hy-Vee has partnered with the RLL racing team sponsoring the No. 45 and No. 15 cars.

Event location and start times include:  

Dates Event Location
Friday, July 2

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Crossroads Hy-Vee

1422 Flammang Drive

Waterloo, Iowa
Friday, July 2

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Logan Hy-Vee

2181 Logan Ave.

Waterloo, Iowa
Saturday, July 3

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 College Square Hy-Vee

6301 University Ave.

Cedar Falls, Iowa
Saturday, July 3

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee

1311 4th St., S.W.

Waverly, Iowa
Sunday, July 4

9-11:30 a.m.

 Decorah Hy-Vee

915 Short St., #107

Decorah, Iowa
Friday, July 9

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Hy-Vee on Fleur

4605 Fleur Drive

Des Moines, Iowa
Friday, July 9

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Altoona Hy-Vee

108 8th St., S.W.

Altoona, Iowa
Saturday, July 10

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Ankeny North Hy-Vee

410 N. Ankeny Blvd.

Ankeny, Iowa
Saturday, July 10

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Waukee Hy-Vee

1005 Hickman Road

Waukee, Iowa
Sunday, July 11

9-11:30 a.m.

 Urbandale Hy-Vee

8701 Douglas Ave.

Urbandale, Iowa
Sunday, July 11

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Mills Civic Hy-Vee

555 S. 51st St.

West Des Moines, Iowa
Friday, July 16

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee

1843 Johnson Ave., N.W.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Friday, July 16

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Oakland Road Hy-Vee

3235 Oakland Road N.E.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Saturday, July 17

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Mount Vernon Hy-Vee

4035 Mount Vernon Road S.E.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Saturday, July 17

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Edgewood Hy-Vee

5050 Edgewood Road N.E.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Sunday, July 18

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 Marion Hy-Vee

3600 Business Highway 151, E.

Marion, Iowa
Wednesday, July 21

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 Davenport Fast and Fresh

3200 E. Kimberly Road

Davenport, Iowa             
Friday, July 23

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Hy-Vee on Hamilton

2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City, Iowa
Friday, July 23

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 South Sioux City Hy-Vee

2501 Cornhusker Drive

South Sioux City, Nebraska
Saturday, July 24

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Superior Hy-Vee

5020 N. 27th St.

Lincoln, Nebraska           
Sunday, July 25

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Le Mars Hy-Vee

1201 12th Ave., S.W.

Le Mars, Iowa
Friday, July 30

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 Lenexa Hy-Vee

13400 W. 87th St.

Lenexa, Kansas
Friday, July 30

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 95th Street Hy-Vee

8501 W. 95th St.

Overland Park, Kansas
Saturday, July 31

8:30-11:30 a.m.

 151st Street Hy-Vee

14955 W. 151 St.

Olathe, Kansas
Saturday, July 31

12:30-3:30 p.m.

 Ridgeview Hy-Vee

18101 W. 119th St.

Olathe, Kansas

 

