July 4th activities on tap for Unionville

Parades and other activities are planned leading up to a fireworks display in Unionville. The July 4th Celebration will be held at the park.

The main parade will start at 6 o’clock, a kiddie parade will be at 7:30, and a glow parade is at 9:45. The No Apology band will perform for free at the shelter at 7 o’clock.

Family activities will include a Play-Doh station, bean bag toss, Bozo the Clown ball toss, and the Little Train. The National Anthem and fireworks will be held starting at 10 o’clock.

The American Legion and Auxiliary, Lions, Rotary, and the City of Unionville sponsor the July 4th Celebration.

